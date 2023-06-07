Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Ben Karsten Schlenter-Cherniawski

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/28/23

Mother’s Name: Nicole Schlenter

Father’s Name: Derek Michael Cherniawski

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Declan Christopher Cassidy

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/28/23

Mother’s Name: Raina Fiakoski

Father’s Name: Issac Douglas Cassidy

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Avery Matthew Paradee

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/28/23

Mother’s Name: Catherine Spaulding

Father’s Name: Connor Matthew Paradee

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Amelia Elaine Thibodeau

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/30/23

Mother’s Name: Kyrah Thibodeau

Father’s Name: James Greenia 

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Wrenleigh Wedge

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/30/23

Mother’s Name: Kellie Lareau

Father’s Name: David Wedge

Town: St. Albans Town

  1. Baby’s Name: Ramsey Douglas Pratt

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/31/23

Mother’s Name: Megan Bosleey

Father’s Name: Connor Douglas Pratt

Town: Montgomery

