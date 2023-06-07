Baby’s Name: Ben Karsten Schlenter-Cherniawski
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/28/23
Mother’s Name: Nicole Schlenter
Father’s Name: Derek Michael Cherniawski
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Declan Christopher Cassidy
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/28/23
Mother’s Name: Raina Fiakoski
Father’s Name: Issac Douglas Cassidy
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Avery Matthew Paradee
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/28/23
Mother’s Name: Catherine Spaulding
Father’s Name: Connor Matthew Paradee
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Amelia Elaine Thibodeau
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/30/23
Mother’s Name: Kyrah Thibodeau
Father’s Name: James Greenia
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Wrenleigh Wedge
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/30/23
Mother’s Name: Kellie Lareau
Father’s Name: David Wedge
Town: St. Albans Town
Baby’s Name: Ramsey Douglas Pratt
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/31/23
Mother’s Name: Megan Bosleey
Father’s Name: Connor Douglas Pratt
Town: Montgomery
