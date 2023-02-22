Baby’s Name: Mckinley Amia Lapan
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/12/23
Mother’s Name: Kayden Lapan
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Braxton Lee Nelson
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/14/23
Mother’s Name: Kendra Bell Boylan
Father’s Name: Dalton Nelson
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Atlas Gordon Moore
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/18/23
Mother’s Name: Jennifer Tilton
Father’s Name: Matthew Moore
Town: East Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Madison Lillian Hurley
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/19/23
Mother’s Name: Natalie Anne Hurley
Father’s Name: Nolan Thomas Hurley
Town: Fairfax
