Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Mckinley Amia Lapan

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/12/23

Mother’s Name: Kayden Lapan

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Braxton Lee Nelson

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/14/23

Mother’s Name: Kendra Bell Boylan

Father’s Name: Dalton Nelson

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Atlas Gordon Moore

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/18/23

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Tilton

Father’s Name: Matthew Moore

Town: East Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Madison Lillian Hurley

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/19/23

Mother’s Name: Natalie Anne Hurley

Father’s Name: Nolan Thomas Hurley

Town: Fairfax

 

