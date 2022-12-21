Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after midnight Thursday night, and peaking during the early to mid afternoon Friday before abating in the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&