Baby’s Name: Oaklynn Rayne Partlow
Gender: Female
Birth Date: 12/14/22
Mother’s Name: Tara Letourneau
Father’s Name: Dylan Partlow
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Elijah Phillip Bessette
Gender: Male
Birth Date: 12/15/22
Mother’s Name: Sarah Rae Bessette
Father’s Name: Anthony James Bessette
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Winston Cole Johnson
Gender: Male
Birth Date: 12/16/22
Mother’s Name: Kelly Kane Johnson
Father’s Name: Cole Matthew Johnson
Town: Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Maddox Matthew Wood
Gender: Male
Birth Date: 12/16/22
Mother’s Name: Sheena Wood
Father’s Name: Barry Wood
Town: Swanton
