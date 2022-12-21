Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Oaklynn Rayne Partlow

Gender: Female

Birth Date: 12/14/22

Mother’s Name: Tara Letourneau

Father’s Name: Dylan Partlow

Town: Alburgh

  1. Baby’s Name: Elijah Phillip Bessette

Gender: Male

Birth Date: 12/15/22

Mother’s Name: Sarah Rae Bessette

Father’s Name: Anthony James Bessette

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Winston Cole Johnson

Gender: Male

Birth Date: 12/16/22

Mother’s Name: Kelly Kane Johnson

Father’s Name: Cole Matthew Johnson

Town: Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Maddox Matthew Wood

Gender: Male

Birth Date: 12/16/22

Mother’s Name: Sheena Wood

Father’s Name: Barry Wood

Town: Swanton

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation