Baby’s Name: Austyn Thornton Meyer
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/27/23
Mother’s Name: Krista
Father’s Name: Darrell Meyer Jr.
Town: East Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Greylen Reign Barrette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/28/23
Mother’s Name: Karianna Amsden-Joyce
Father’s Name: Noah Barrette
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Amelia Arlene Longley
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/1/23
Mother’s Name: Amber Felisko Longley
Father’s Name: Joshua Longley
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Blakely Michelle McNall
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/2/23
Mother’s Name: Michelle Ann Domina
Father’s Name: Corey Jack McNall
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Matias Alejandro Rodriguez-Prive
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/5/23
Mother’s Name: Tonya Prive
Father’s Name: Ramon Rafael Rodriguez
Town: Jeffersonville
