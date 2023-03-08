Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Austyn Thornton Meyer

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/27/23

Mother’s Name: Krista

Father’s Name: Darrell Meyer Jr.

Town: East Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Greylen Reign Barrette

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/28/23

Mother’s Name: Karianna Amsden-Joyce

Father’s Name: Noah Barrette

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Amelia Arlene Longley

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/1/23

Mother’s Name: Amber Felisko Longley

Father’s Name: Joshua Longley

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Blakely Michelle McNall

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/2/23

Mother’s Name: Michelle Ann Domina

Father’s Name: Corey Jack McNall

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Matias Alejandro Rodriguez-Prive

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/5/23

Mother’s Name: Tonya Prive

Father’s Name: Ramon Rafael Rodriguez

Town: Jeffersonville

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation