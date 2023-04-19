Baby’s Name: Kylie Rose West
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/10/23
Mother’s Name: Mariah Ovitt
Father’s Name: Hunter William West
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Elijah John Lourie
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/12/23
Mother’s Name: Harley Lourie
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Briar Michael Auoli
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/14/23
Mother’s Name: Bonnie Thomas
Father’s Name: Jeremy Auoli
Town: Colchester
Baby’s Name: Melyssa-Ann Serenity Aube
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/15/23
Mother’s Name: Makenna Ann Young
Father’s Name: Lawrence Scott Aube
Town: Swanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.