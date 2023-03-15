Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Blayke Lee Greenwood

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/9/23

Mother’s Name: Samantha Fournier

Father’s Name: Travis Greenwood

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Lorelai Lou Benoit 

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/11/23

Mother’s Name: Bobbiejo Benoit

Father’s Name: Phillip Todd Benoit

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Layton Miles Benson

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/10/23

Mother’s Name: Sammantha Lampman Benson

Father’s Name: Christopher Jon Benson

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Luke Reginald Smith

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/12/23

Mother’s Name: Corrie Forgues Packard

Father’s Name: Reginald Larry Smith III

Town: Fairfax

 

