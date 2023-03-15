Baby’s Name: Blayke Lee Greenwood
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/9/23
Mother’s Name: Samantha Fournier
Father’s Name: Travis Greenwood
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Lorelai Lou Benoit
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/11/23
Mother’s Name: Bobbiejo Benoit
Father’s Name: Phillip Todd Benoit
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Layton Miles Benson
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/10/23
Mother’s Name: Sammantha Lampman Benson
Father’s Name: Christopher Jon Benson
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Luke Reginald Smith
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/12/23
Mother’s Name: Corrie Forgues Packard
Father’s Name: Reginald Larry Smith III
Town: Fairfax
