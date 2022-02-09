Baby’s Name: Hope Ann Hemingway-Chauvin
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/30/22
Mother’s Name: Amy Chauvin
Baby’s Name: Elliana Reign Barratt
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/31/22
Mother’s Name: April Bustamonte Barratt
Father’s Name: Douglas R. Barratt
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Liam Christopher Morgan
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/1/22
Mother’s Name: Kristen Tipper
Father’s Name: Trystin Morgan
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Aurora Catherine Bean
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/1/22
Mother’s Name: Hunter Mossey
Father’s Name: Justin Bean
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Rillan Ann Raymond
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/4/22
Mother’s Name: Bryanna Boylan
Father’s Name: Matthew Alan Raymond Sr.
Town: East Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Wesley John St. Francis
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/5/22
Mother’s Name: Blair Moss
Father’s Name: Jon St. Francis
Town: Swanton
