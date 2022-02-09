Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Hope Ann Hemingway-Chauvin

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/30/22

Mother’s Name: Amy Chauvin

  1. Baby’s Name: Elliana Reign Barratt

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/31/22

Mother’s Name: April Bustamonte Barratt

Father’s Name: Douglas R. Barratt

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Liam Christopher Morgan

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/1/22

Mother’s Name: Kristen Tipper

Father’s Name: Trystin Morgan

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Aurora Catherine Bean

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/1/22

Mother’s Name: Hunter Mossey

Father’s Name: Justin Bean

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Rillan Ann Raymond

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/4/22

Mother’s Name: Bryanna Boylan

Father’s Name: Matthew Alan Raymond Sr.

Town: East Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Wesley John St. Francis

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/5/22

Mother’s Name: Blair Moss

Father’s Name: Jon St. Francis

Town: Swanton

