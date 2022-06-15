Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Nyko James Perretta

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/6/22

Mother’s Name: Emma Andrea Joyce Roberts

Father’s Name: Devin Michael Perretta

Town: Milton

  1. Baby’s Name: Jaxson Colby Geno

Gender: Male

Date of Birth:6/6/22

Mother’s Name: Alexis Delia Cota

Father’s Name: Alex Walter Geno

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Reese Rheaume

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/7/22

Mother’s Name: Hailee Alison Rheaume

Father’s Name: Scott Alan Rheaume

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Calvin Wylder Wood

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/8/22

Mother’s Name: Heather Mitchell Wood

Father’s Name: Devin Kip Wood

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Braelynn Ann Barry

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/9/22

Mother’s Name: Tiawna Griffin

Father’s Name: Austin Barry

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Paityn Elizabeth Aldrich

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/8/22

Mother’s Name: Kayla Jacobs Martin

Father’s Name: Taylor James Aldrich

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Oliver Howard Devrow

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/11/22

Mother’s Name: Stacey Garcia Devrow

Father’s Name: Fillon Ross Devrow

Town: Bakersfield

