Baby’s Name: Nyko James Perretta
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/6/22
Mother’s Name: Emma Andrea Joyce Roberts
Father’s Name: Devin Michael Perretta
Town: Milton
Baby’s Name: Jaxson Colby Geno
Gender: Male
Date of Birth:6/6/22
Mother’s Name: Alexis Delia Cota
Father’s Name: Alex Walter Geno
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Reese Rheaume
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/7/22
Mother’s Name: Hailee Alison Rheaume
Father’s Name: Scott Alan Rheaume
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Calvin Wylder Wood
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/8/22
Mother’s Name: Heather Mitchell Wood
Father’s Name: Devin Kip Wood
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Braelynn Ann Barry
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/9/22
Mother’s Name: Tiawna Griffin
Father’s Name: Austin Barry
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Paityn Elizabeth Aldrich
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/8/22
Mother’s Name: Kayla Jacobs Martin
Father’s Name: Taylor James Aldrich
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Oliver Howard Devrow
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/11/22
Mother’s Name: Stacey Garcia Devrow
Father’s Name: Fillon Ross Devrow
Town: Bakersfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.