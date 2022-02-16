Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Rayden James Allen

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/7/22

Mother’s Name: Alexis Mayhew

Father’s Name: Brandon Paul Allen

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Mckynize Jane Reynolds

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/8/22

Mother’s Name: Jennifer M. Reynolds

Father’s Name: David A. Reynolds

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Braxton James LaRose

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/10/22

Mother’s Name: Katelynn Gilbert

Father’s Name: Dakota Lee LaRose

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Iris Vivian Lopez

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/10/22

Mother’s Name: Ashley Mayo Lopez

Father’s Name: Hector Lopez

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Lyrah Rae Ada Tatro

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/11/22

Mother’s Name: Tenika Draper

Father’s Name: Ian Joseph Tatro

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Griffin Ephrem Bushey-Tracy

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/11/22

Mother’s Name: Jasmon Beaulac

Father’s Name: Bennett Bushey-Tracy

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Nora Mae Howrigan

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/11/22

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Cole

Father’s Name: Chris Howrigan

Town: St. Albans

