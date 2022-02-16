...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of snow melt and moderate to heavy rainfall
will cause sharp rises on many streams and rivers. A few
river gages may approach minor flood stage by Friday. In
addition, these expected rises will produce some ice break
up, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding
on Thursday Night into Friday. Some rivers we are watching
closely include, the Ausable, Saranac, Salmon, Lamoille,
Winooski, Mad, and Otter Creek. Precipitation forecasts have
increased across the region, with portions of northern New
York approaching 2 inches, with locally higher amounts up to
2 and a half inches. This may also result in flooding outside
mainstem rivers across portions of northern New York.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Grand Isle, Western Franklin and Western Chittenden
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sustained winds near 45 mph has been
observed at Colchester Reef. The potential for highest wind
gusts across Western Franklin and Western Chittenden Counties
will be near the shoreline of Lake Champlain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one
tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont
and northern New York.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to transition to a wintry
mix, and then to snow across northern New York and portions of
northern Vermont. The highest snow and ice accumulations are
expected along the northern Adirondacks along Route 11 and in
the northern Champlain Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.