Baby’s Name: McKenna Jane Landry
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/14/22
Mother’s Name: Katie Cleary
Father’s Name: John Luc Landry
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Oliver James Dumas
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/14/22
Mother’s Name: Meranda Farr
Father’s Name: Shawn Patrick Dumas
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Winter Joseph King
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/14/22
Mother’s Name: Amanda Bushey
Father’s Name: Brandon Allen King
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Kaysen Gray Varney
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/15/22
Mother’s Name: Haley Mott
Father’s Name: Austin Varney
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Chad Richard Corwell
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/17/22
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Wescott
Father’s Name: Brian Terry Corwell Jr.
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Addison Jane Bascomb
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/18/22
Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Davis
Father’s Name: Justin Bascomb
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Lydia Rae Boylan-Robinson
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/18/22
Mother’s Name: Maria (Lawyer) Nesbitt
Father’s Name: Cody Boylan-Robinson
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: Emmie Doris Doan
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/20/22
Mother’s Name: Sadie Fuller
Father’s Name: Kyle Doan
Town: St. Albans
