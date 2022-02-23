Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: McKenna Jane Landry

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/14/22

Mother’s Name: Katie Cleary

Father’s Name: John Luc Landry

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Oliver James Dumas

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/14/22

Mother’s Name: Meranda Farr

Father’s Name: Shawn Patrick Dumas

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Winter Joseph King

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/14/22

Mother’s Name: Amanda Bushey

Father’s Name: Brandon Allen King

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Kaysen Gray Varney

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/15/22

Mother’s Name: Haley Mott

Father’s Name: Austin Varney

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Chad Richard Corwell

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/17/22

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Wescott

Father’s Name: Brian Terry Corwell Jr.

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Addison Jane Bascomb

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/18/22

Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Davis

Father’s Name: Justin Bascomb

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Lydia Rae Boylan-Robinson

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/18/22

Mother’s Name: Maria (Lawyer) Nesbitt

Father’s Name: Cody Boylan-Robinson

Town: Bakersfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Emmie Doris Doan

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/20/22

Mother’s Name: Sadie Fuller

Father’s Name: Kyle Doan

Town: St. Albans

