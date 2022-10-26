Baby’s Name: Granger James Ovitt
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/17/22
Mother’s Name: Hannah Churchill Ovitt
Father’s Name: Kody Michael Ovitt
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Karlee Ann Dragon
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/19/22
Mother’s Name: Sheila Dragon
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Calvin Joseph Fitzgerald
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/20/22
Mother’s Name: Kaylee Lewis Fitzgerald
Father’s Name: Stephen James Fitzgerald
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Weston Christian Blodgett
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/21/22
Mother’s Name: Kianna LaRose
Father’s Name: Lincoln Blodgett
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Cooper Troy Smythe-Bouissey
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/21/22
Mother’s Name: Courtney Smythe
Father’s Name: Lawrence Bouissey Jr.
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Sophie Barbara Handy
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/22/22
Mother’s Name: Roxanne Douville Handy
Father’s Name: David Lawrence Handy
Town: Swanton
