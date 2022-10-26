Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Granger James Ovitt

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/17/22

Mother’s Name: Hannah Churchill Ovitt

Father’s Name: Kody Michael Ovitt

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Karlee Ann Dragon

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/19/22

Mother’s Name: Sheila Dragon

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Calvin Joseph Fitzgerald

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/20/22

Mother’s Name: Kaylee Lewis Fitzgerald

Father’s Name: Stephen James Fitzgerald

Town: Alburgh

  1. Baby’s Name: Weston Christian Blodgett

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/21/22

Mother’s Name: Kianna LaRose

Father’s Name: Lincoln Blodgett

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Cooper Troy Smythe-Bouissey

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/21/22

Mother’s Name: Courtney Smythe

Father’s Name: Lawrence Bouissey Jr.

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Sophie Barbara Handy

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/22/22

Mother’s Name: Roxanne Douville Handy

Father’s Name: David Lawrence Handy

Town: Swanton

 

