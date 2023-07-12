Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Callum Gordon Martell

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/3/23

Mother’s Name: Amanda Quilliam

Father’s Name: Jacob Martell

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Alina Lee Hoffman

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/4/23

Mother’s Name: Tonia Lee-Ann Houghton

Father’s Name: Jameson Rhodes Hoffman

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Theodore Shawn Benjamin

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/6/23

Mother’s Name: Autumn Degree

Father’s Name: Dalton Michael Benjamin 

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Isabella Bea Riley

Gender: Female 

Date of Birth: 7/7/23

Mother’s Name: Alizabeth Riley

Father’s Name: Joshua Riley

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Victoria Fern Bilodeau

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/8/23

Mother’s Name: Teah Godin

Father’s Name: Frank Bilodeau

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Harper Olivia Herbert

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/8/23

Mother’s Name: Rachel Herbert

Father’s Name: Justin Herbert

Town: Colchester

