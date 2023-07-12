Baby’s Name: Callum Gordon Martell
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/3/23
Mother’s Name: Amanda Quilliam
Father’s Name: Jacob Martell
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Alina Lee Hoffman
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/4/23
Mother’s Name: Tonia Lee-Ann Houghton
Father’s Name: Jameson Rhodes Hoffman
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Theodore Shawn Benjamin
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/6/23
Mother’s Name: Autumn Degree
Father’s Name: Dalton Michael Benjamin
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Isabella Bea Riley
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/7/23
Mother’s Name: Alizabeth Riley
Father’s Name: Joshua Riley
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Victoria Fern Bilodeau
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/8/23
Mother’s Name: Teah Godin
Father’s Name: Frank Bilodeau
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Harper Olivia Herbert
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/8/23
Mother’s Name: Rachel Herbert
Father’s Name: Justin Herbert
Town: Colchester
