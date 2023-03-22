Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Theo Daniel Gagné

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/14/23

Mother’s Name: Harlie Palmer Gagné

Father’s Name: Kyle Marcel Gagné

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Flora Belle Crossman

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/16/23

Mother’s Name: Savanna Kittell-Mitchell Crossman

Father’s Name: Torrey Christopher Crossman

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Rileigh Lee Joyal

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/15/23

Mother’s Name: Haleigh Townley

Father’s Name: Ronald Joyal

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Brynlee Sue Reed 

Gender: Female

Date of Birth:  3/17/23

Mother’s Name: Sarah Rawson Reed

Father’s Name: Brandon Michael Reed

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Landon Charles Sweeney

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/17/23

Mother’s Name: Allison Soutiere

Father’s Name: Travis W. Sweeney

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Cooper Matthew Menard

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/19/23

Mother’s Name: Alexis J Combs

Father’s Name: Colin M Menard

Town: Fairfield

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation