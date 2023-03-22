Baby’s Name: Theo Daniel Gagné
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/14/23
Mother’s Name: Harlie Palmer Gagné
Father’s Name: Kyle Marcel Gagné
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Flora Belle Crossman
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/16/23
Mother’s Name: Savanna Kittell-Mitchell Crossman
Father’s Name: Torrey Christopher Crossman
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Rileigh Lee Joyal
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/15/23
Mother’s Name: Haleigh Townley
Father’s Name: Ronald Joyal
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Brynlee Sue Reed
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/17/23
Mother’s Name: Sarah Rawson Reed
Father’s Name: Brandon Michael Reed
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Landon Charles Sweeney
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/17/23
Mother’s Name: Allison Soutiere
Father’s Name: Travis W. Sweeney
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Cooper Matthew Menard
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/19/23
Mother’s Name: Alexis J Combs
Father’s Name: Colin M Menard
Town: Fairfield
