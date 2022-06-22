Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Gianna Daniella-Dior Brannon

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/11/22

Mother’s Name: Savannah Lambert

Town: St. Albans Town

  1. Baby’s Name: Gabriel Jacob Aboelezz

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/12/22

Mother’s Name: Jessica Nadeau Aboelezz

Father’s Name: David Aboelezz

Town: Colchester

  1. Baby’s Name: Isabella Cassandra Duprey

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/13/22

Mother’s Name: Maya (Viens) Duprey

Father’s Name: Justin Duprey

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Catherine Ann Strong

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/13/22

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Strong

Father’s Name: Josh Strong

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Nash Arthur Cross

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/14/22

Mother’s Name: Megan Laroche

Father’s Name: Nathan Arthur Cross

Town: Cambridge

  1. Baby’s Name: Violet Lynn Trombley

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/14/22

Mother’s Name: Alexandra Partlow Trombley

Father’s Name: Tyler Trombley

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: David Xavier Chenette

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/18/22

Mother’s Name: Carolina Diaz Chenette

Father’s Name: Andrew Francis Chenette

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Hadley Jane Wright

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/18/22

Mother’s Name: Rachel (Marcoux) Wright

Father’s Name: Shaw Wright

Town: Essex Junction

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation