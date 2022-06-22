Baby’s Name: Gianna Daniella-Dior Brannon
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/11/22
Mother’s Name: Savannah Lambert
Town: St. Albans Town
Baby’s Name: Gabriel Jacob Aboelezz
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/12/22
Mother’s Name: Jessica Nadeau Aboelezz
Father’s Name: David Aboelezz
Town: Colchester
Baby’s Name: Isabella Cassandra Duprey
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/13/22
Mother’s Name: Maya (Viens) Duprey
Father’s Name: Justin Duprey
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Catherine Ann Strong
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/13/22
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Strong
Father’s Name: Josh Strong
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Nash Arthur Cross
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/14/22
Mother’s Name: Megan Laroche
Father’s Name: Nathan Arthur Cross
Town: Cambridge
Baby’s Name: Violet Lynn Trombley
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/14/22
Mother’s Name: Alexandra Partlow Trombley
Father’s Name: Tyler Trombley
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: David Xavier Chenette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/18/22
Mother’s Name: Carolina Diaz Chenette
Father’s Name: Andrew Francis Chenette
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Hadley Jane Wright
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/18/22
Mother’s Name: Rachel (Marcoux) Wright
Father’s Name: Shaw Wright
Town: Essex Junction
