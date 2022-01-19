Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Willow Raine Gregoire

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/11/22

Mother’s Name: Holly Gregoire

Father’s Name: William Nesbitt, Jr

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Greyson Kyle Tessier

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/13/22

Mother’s Name: Emily Frances Tessier

Father’s Name: Kevin Kyle Tessier

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Grayson Ezra Lemire

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/12/22

Mother’s Name: Kali Marie Lapan

Father’s Name: Jarris Jael Lemire

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Caroline Henry Taylor

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 01/14/22

Mother’s Name: Hunter Hill Taylor

Father’s Name: Nathan James Taylor

Town: Milton

