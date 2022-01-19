Baby’s Name: Willow Raine Gregoire
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/11/22
Mother’s Name: Holly Gregoire
Father’s Name: William Nesbitt, Jr
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Greyson Kyle Tessier
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/13/22
Mother’s Name: Emily Frances Tessier
Father’s Name: Kevin Kyle Tessier
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Grayson Ezra Lemire
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/12/22
Mother’s Name: Kali Marie Lapan
Father’s Name: Jarris Jael Lemire
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Caroline Henry Taylor
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 01/14/22
Mother’s Name: Hunter Hill Taylor
Father’s Name: Nathan James Taylor
Town: Milton
