Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Raymond Allen Trombly

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/26/22

Mother’s Name: Jessica-Lynn Stanhope Trombly

Father’s Name: Jeremy Michael Trombly

Town: Bakersfield

  1. Baby’s Name: John Henry Tiffany

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/28/22

Mother’s Name: Cassondra Westcom Tiffany

Father’s Name: John Christopher Tiffany

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Micah Price Granger

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/29/22

Mother’s Name: Kara Granger 

Father’s Name: Mathieu Granger

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Devyn Brady Belisle

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/1/22

Mother’s Name: Andrea Belisle

Mother’s Name: Heidi Belisle

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Kambrey Tarayz Lamberton

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/1/22

Mother’s Name: Courtney (Johnson) Sutton

Father’s Name: Adam Robert Lamberton

Town:  Rouses Point, New York

