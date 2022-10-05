Baby’s Name: Raymond Allen Trombly
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/26/22
Mother’s Name: Jessica-Lynn Stanhope Trombly
Father’s Name: Jeremy Michael Trombly
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: John Henry Tiffany
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/28/22
Mother’s Name: Cassondra Westcom Tiffany
Father’s Name: John Christopher Tiffany
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Micah Price Granger
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/29/22
Mother’s Name: Kara Granger
Father’s Name: Mathieu Granger
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Devyn Brady Belisle
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/1/22
Mother’s Name: Andrea Belisle
Mother’s Name: Heidi Belisle
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Kambrey Tarayz Lamberton
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/1/22
Mother’s Name: Courtney (Johnson) Sutton
Father’s Name: Adam Robert Lamberton
Town: Rouses Point, New York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.