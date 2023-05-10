Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Lainey Jayce Sheltra

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/1/23

Mother’s Name: Tonya Combs Sheltra

Father’s Name: Cameron James Sheltra

Town: Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Zechraiah Thomas Sawyer

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/3/23

Mother’s Name: Emilie Linstedt Sawyer

Father’s Name: Ethan Thomas Sawyer

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Nolan Thomas Mangan

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/4/23

Mother’s Name: Mackenzie Lamothe Mangan

Father’s Name: Ryley Thomas Mangan

Town: East Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Nala Dian Marie Perkins

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/3/23

Mother’s Name: Kaylee Cross

Father’s Name: Spencer Perkins

Town: Alburgh

  1. Baby’s Name: Nina Marie Gilmond

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/7/23

Mother’s Name: Nicole Boulerice Gilmond

Father’s Name: Mark Gilmond

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Natalie Mae Cameron

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/7/23

Mother’s Name: Madison Parah

Father’s Name: Devin Michael Cameron

Town: Alburgh

 

