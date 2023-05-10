Baby’s Name: Lainey Jayce Sheltra
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/1/23
Mother’s Name: Tonya Combs Sheltra
Father’s Name: Cameron James Sheltra
Town: Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Zechraiah Thomas Sawyer
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/3/23
Mother’s Name: Emilie Linstedt Sawyer
Father’s Name: Ethan Thomas Sawyer
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Nolan Thomas Mangan
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/4/23
Mother’s Name: Mackenzie Lamothe Mangan
Father’s Name: Ryley Thomas Mangan
Town: East Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Nala Dian Marie Perkins
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/3/23
Mother’s Name: Kaylee Cross
Father’s Name: Spencer Perkins
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Nina Marie Gilmond
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/7/23
Mother’s Name: Nicole Boulerice Gilmond
Father’s Name: Mark Gilmond
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Natalie Mae Cameron
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/7/23
Mother’s Name: Madison Parah
Father’s Name: Devin Michael Cameron
Town: Alburgh
