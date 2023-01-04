Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Leigha Audrey Burnor

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/24/22

Mother’s Name: Ashley Garvey Burnor

Father’s Name: Zacharia Matthew Burnor

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Raiden Daniel Bluto

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 12/25/22

Mother’s Name: Joyce Patterson

Father’s Name: Randy Bluto

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Letty Lynn Robtoy

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/29/22

Mother’s Name: Sarah Mayo

Father’s Name: Sean P. Roboty

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Finley Rae Wilson

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/30/22

Mother’s Name: Kayla Brouillette

Father’s Name: Nathan Wilson

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Elsie Claire Raymo

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/1/23 

Mother’s Name: Danielle Lareau

Father’s Name: Jordan Michael Raymo

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Wesson William-Raymond Ward

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/2/23

Mother’s Name: Harlie Tallman

Father’s Name: Travis Ward

Town: Swanton

