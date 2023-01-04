Baby’s Name: Leigha Audrey Burnor
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/24/22
Mother’s Name: Ashley Garvey Burnor
Father’s Name: Zacharia Matthew Burnor
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Raiden Daniel Bluto
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/25/22
Mother’s Name: Joyce Patterson
Father’s Name: Randy Bluto
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Letty Lynn Robtoy
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/29/22
Mother’s Name: Sarah Mayo
Father’s Name: Sean P. Roboty
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Finley Rae Wilson
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/30/22
Mother’s Name: Kayla Brouillette
Father’s Name: Nathan Wilson
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Elsie Claire Raymo
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/1/23
Mother’s Name: Danielle Lareau
Father’s Name: Jordan Michael Raymo
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Wesson William-Raymond Ward
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/2/23
Mother’s Name: Harlie Tallman
Father’s Name: Travis Ward
Town: Swanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.