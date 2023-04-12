Baby’s Name: Trapper Nathan Tatro
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/2/23
Mother’s Name: Heather Westcom
Father’s Name: Jeffrey Donald Tatro Sr.
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Pierce Grace Flanagan
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/5/23
Mother’s Name: Taylor (O’Connell) Flanagan
Father’s Name: Morgun Thomas Flanagan
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: Sophia Madeline Juaire
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/5/23
Mother’s Name: Christine King Juaire
Father’s Name: Theophile Travis Juaire
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Emersyn Rose Mathieu
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/8/23
Mother’s Name: Brenna Root
Father’s Name: Emmet Matthieu
Town: Swanton
