Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Kiara Ryan LeClair

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 8/29/23

Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Ann Ladd

Father’s Name: Jeffrey Scott LeClair

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Summer Jean Christian

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 8/31/23

Mother’s Name: Delisca (Garceau) Christian 

Father’s Name: Brian Henry Christian

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Sadie Marie Gleason

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 8/31/23

Mother’s Name: Riley Yandow 

Father’s Name: Caleb Gleason

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Amelia Rose Cross

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 9/1/23

Mother’s Name: Karry Lee Bushey

Father’s Name: Anthony CD Cross

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Eleanor Grace Hurtubise

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 9/1/23

Mother’s Name: Lauren Marshia

Father’s Name: Dylan Hurtubise

Town: Montgomery

  1. Baby’s Name: Cameron Jo Heyman

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 9/2/23

Mother’s Name: Nicole Miller Heyman

Father’s Name: Cole Michael Heyman

Town: Swanton

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation