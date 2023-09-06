Baby’s Name: Kiara Ryan LeClair
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 8/29/23
Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Ann Ladd
Father’s Name: Jeffrey Scott LeClair
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Summer Jean Christian
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 8/31/23
Mother’s Name: Delisca (Garceau) Christian
Father’s Name: Brian Henry Christian
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Sadie Marie Gleason
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 8/31/23
Mother’s Name: Riley Yandow
Father’s Name: Caleb Gleason
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Amelia Rose Cross
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 9/1/23
Mother’s Name: Karry Lee Bushey
Father’s Name: Anthony CD Cross
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Eleanor Grace Hurtubise
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 9/1/23
Mother’s Name: Lauren Marshia
Father’s Name: Dylan Hurtubise
Town: Montgomery
Baby’s Name: Cameron Jo Heyman
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 9/2/23
Mother’s Name: Nicole Miller Heyman
Father’s Name: Cole Michael Heyman
Town: Swanton
