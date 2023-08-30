Birth announcements

Northwestern Birth Center:

  1. Baby’s Name: Joey Alexander Marrier

Sex: Male

Date of Birth: 8/21/23

Mother’s Name: Kaitlin Marrier

Father’s Name: Michael James Marrier

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Aaren Alan Honsinger

Sex: Male

Date of Birth: 8/21/23

Mother’s Name: Lara (Bushey) Honsinger

Father’s Name: Marc Alan Honsinger

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Lucas David Lontine

Sex: Male

Date of Birth: 8/22/23

Mother’s Name: Molly Hartman-Lontine

Father’s Name: Joshua James Richard Lontine

Town: Swanton

UVM Medical Center:

  1. Baby’s Name: Ember Mila Rosenberger

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 8/27/23

Mother’s Name: Jessica Boucher-Rosenberger

Father’s Name: Christopher Rosenberger 

Town: St. Albans

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation