Northwestern Birth Center:
Baby’s Name: Joey Alexander Marrier
Sex: Male
Date of Birth: 8/21/23
Mother’s Name: Kaitlin Marrier
Father’s Name: Michael James Marrier
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Aaren Alan Honsinger
Sex: Male
Date of Birth: 8/21/23
Mother’s Name: Lara (Bushey) Honsinger
Father’s Name: Marc Alan Honsinger
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Lucas David Lontine
Sex: Male
Date of Birth: 8/22/23
Mother’s Name: Molly Hartman-Lontine
Father’s Name: Joshua James Richard Lontine
Town: Swanton
UVM Medical Center:
Baby’s Name: Ember Mila Rosenberger
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 8/27/23
Mother’s Name: Jessica Boucher-Rosenberger
Father’s Name: Christopher Rosenberger
Town: St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.