UVM Medical Center:
Baby’s Name: Emilia Wren Bruley
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/8/22
Mother’s Name: Mikaela Bruely
Father’s Name: Mark Bruley
Town: Swanton
Northwestern Family Birth Center:
Baby’s Name: Kensley Grace Evans
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/8/22
Mother’s Name: Sabrina Rathburn
Father’s Name: Jaime Evans III
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Esmē Baxter Playful
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/8/22
Mother’s Name: Kathryn Bovat
Father’s Name: Matthew Playful
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Elijah Louis Coluell
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/10/22
Mother’s Name: Sharon Greenia
Father’s Name: Jeremy Coluell
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Lainey Jean Delabruere
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/10/22
Mother’s Name: Angela Bacon Delabruere
Father’s Name: Issac Jordan Delabruere
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Norris J. Gaudette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/11/22
Mother’s Name: Kimberley Lynn Bessette
Father’s Name: Lawrence Allen Gaudette
Town: Milton
Baby’s Name: Cooper James Eastman
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/12/22
Mother’s Name: Carrie Jettie
Father’s Name: Cole Eastman
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Aulora Jean Westcom
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/12/22
Mother’s Name: Paige Westcom
Father’s Name: Dillan Westcom
Town: Bakersfield
