Birth announcements

UVM Medical Center:

  1. Baby’s Name: Emilia Wren Bruley

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/8/22

Mother’s Name: Mikaela Bruely

Father’s Name: Mark Bruley

Town: Swanton

Northwestern Family Birth Center:

  1. Baby’s Name: Kensley Grace Evans

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/8/22

Mother’s Name: Sabrina Rathburn

Father’s Name: Jaime Evans III

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Esmē Baxter Playful

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/8/22

Mother’s Name: Kathryn Bovat

Father’s Name: Matthew Playful

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Elijah Louis Coluell

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 11/10/22

Mother’s Name: Sharon Greenia

Father’s Name: Jeremy Coluell

Town: Alburgh

  1. Baby’s Name: Lainey Jean Delabruere

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/10/22

Mother’s Name: Angela Bacon Delabruere

Father’s Name: Issac Jordan Delabruere

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Norris J. Gaudette

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 11/11/22

Mother’s Name: Kimberley Lynn Bessette

Father’s Name: Lawrence Allen Gaudette

Town: Milton

  1. Baby’s Name: Cooper James Eastman

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 11/12/22

Mother’s Name: Carrie Jettie

Father’s Name: Cole Eastman

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Aulora Jean Westcom

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/12/22

Mother’s Name: Paige Westcom

Father’s Name: Dillan Westcom

Town: Bakersfield

