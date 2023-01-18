Birth announcements

UVM Medical Center:

  1. Baby’s Name: Isla Ruth Brush

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/8/22

Mother’s Name: Kerri Brush

Father’s Name: Adam Brush 

Town: Fairfield 

Northwestern Medical Center:

  1. Baby’s Name: Daxson Edward King

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/8/23

Mother’s Name: Kendra Gleason King

Father’s Name: Andrew Allan King 

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Ruby Anne Buckbee

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/8/23

Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Williard

Father’s Name: Ryan Buckbee

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Marshall Aaron Garrow

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/9/23

Mother’s Name: Emily Fletcher Garrow

Father’s Name: Curtis Benjamin Garrow

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Oaklen Hunt Reed

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/11/23

Mother’s Name: Liz St. Pierre Reed

Father’s Name: Adam Michael Reed

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Finley James Beauregard

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/5/23

Mother’s Name: Ashley Beauregard

Father’s Name: Chris John Beauregard

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Iris Marie Gibbs

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/11/23

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Elmore

Father’s Name: Robert Gordon Gibbs

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Sophia Patricia Lussier

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/13/23

Mother’s Name: Caitlin Lane Benoit

Father’s Name: Alex Richard Lussier

Town: Bakersfield

