UVM Medical Center:
Baby’s Name: Isla Ruth Brush
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/8/22
Mother’s Name: Kerri Brush
Father’s Name: Adam Brush
Town: Fairfield
Northwestern Medical Center:
Baby’s Name: Daxson Edward King
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/8/23
Mother’s Name: Kendra Gleason King
Father’s Name: Andrew Allan King
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Ruby Anne Buckbee
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/8/23
Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Williard
Father’s Name: Ryan Buckbee
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Marshall Aaron Garrow
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/9/23
Mother’s Name: Emily Fletcher Garrow
Father’s Name: Curtis Benjamin Garrow
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Oaklen Hunt Reed
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/11/23
Mother’s Name: Liz St. Pierre Reed
Father’s Name: Adam Michael Reed
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Finley James Beauregard
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/5/23
Mother’s Name: Ashley Beauregard
Father’s Name: Chris John Beauregard
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Iris Marie Gibbs
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/11/23
Mother’s Name: Jennifer Elmore
Father’s Name: Robert Gordon Gibbs
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Sophia Patricia Lussier
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/13/23
Mother’s Name: Caitlin Lane Benoit
Father’s Name: Alex Richard Lussier
Town: Bakersfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.