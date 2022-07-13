Baby’s Name: Olive Lise Levick
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/4/22
Mother’s Name: Kayleigh Yandow
Father’s Name: Lucas Levick
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Edgar Bruce Stanley
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/6/22
Mother’s Name: Megan Larivee Stanley
Father’s Name: Avery Jay Stanley
Town: Montgomery
