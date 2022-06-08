Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Scarlett Rose Morris-Salter

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/30/22

Mother’s Name: Jazmine Mane Salter

Father’s Name: Ryan Matthew Morris

Town: Highgate Center

  1. Baby’s Name: Naveh Marie Greto

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/30/22

Mother’s Name: Maleah Mae Degrechie

Father’s Name: Brian Paul Greto

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Levi Joseph Hall

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/2/22

Mother’s Name: Mara Quick Hall

Father’s Name: Douglas Allen Hall

Town: Fletcher

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

