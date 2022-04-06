Baby’s Name: Kaiya Shay Labounty
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/27/22
Mother’s Name: Marie Hargraves
Father’s Name: Michael Labounty
Town: East Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Cohen Michael Branon
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/29/22
Mother’s Name: Jennah Branon
Father’s Name: Evan Branon
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Damien Hyacinth Rainville
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/31/22
Mother’s Name: Margaret Keyser Rainville
Father’s Name: Lars Michel Rainville
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Rylan Michael Snider
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/1/22
Mother’s Name: Iesha Murray
Father’s Name: Fabyan Snider
Town: Enosburg Falls
