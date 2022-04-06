Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name:  Kaiya Shay Labounty

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/27/22

Mother’s Name: Marie Hargraves

Father’s Name: Michael Labounty

Town: East Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Cohen Michael Branon

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/29/22

Mother’s Name: Jennah Branon

Father’s Name: Evan Branon

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Damien Hyacinth Rainville

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/31/22

Mother’s Name: Margaret Keyser Rainville

Father’s Name: Lars Michel Rainville

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Rylan Michael Snider

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 4/1/22

Mother’s Name: Iesha Murray

Father’s Name: Fabyan Snider

Town: Enosburg Falls

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

