Baby’s Name: Kiernan Elaine Kivela
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/10/22
Mother’s Name: Frankie Tedford
Father’s Name: Brandon Charles Kivela
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Kaison Ray Hoague
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/10/22
Mother’s Name: Morgan Barratt
Father’s Name: Cody Ray Hoague
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Kaylani Aguilar Santiz
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/11/22
Mother’s Name: Liliana Santiz Lopez
Father’s Name: Erik Nolberto Aguilar Morales
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Susan Mary-lene Ashline
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/10/22
Mother’s Name: Savannah Marie Donaldson
Father’s Name: James Allen Ashline
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Svea Rose St. Francis
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/11/22
Mother’s Name: Courtney Burns
Father’s Name: Brad St. Francis
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Liam Andrew Duprey
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/11/22
Mother’s Name: Meghan Alicia Duprey
Father’s Name: Andrew Glen Duprey
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Dominick James Roberts
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/12/22
Mother’s Name: Kaley Arel Roberts
Father’s Name: David James Roberts
Town: Enosburg Falls
