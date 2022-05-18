Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Kiernan Elaine Kivela

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/10/22

Mother’s Name: Frankie Tedford

Father’s Name: Brandon Charles Kivela

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Kaison Ray Hoague

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/10/22

Mother’s Name: Morgan Barratt

Father’s Name: Cody Ray Hoague

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Kaylani Aguilar Santiz

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/11/22

Mother’s Name: Liliana Santiz Lopez

Father’s Name: Erik Nolberto Aguilar Morales

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Susan Mary-lene Ashline

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/10/22

Mother’s Name: Savannah Marie Donaldson

Father’s Name: James Allen Ashline

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Svea Rose St. Francis

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/11/22

Mother’s Name: Courtney Burns

Father’s Name: Brad St. Francis

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Liam Andrew Duprey

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/11/22

Mother’s Name: Meghan Alicia Duprey

Father’s Name: Andrew Glen Duprey

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Dominick James Roberts

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/12/22

Mother’s Name: Kaley Arel Roberts

Father’s Name: David James Roberts

Town: Enosburg Falls

