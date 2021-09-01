1. Baby's Name: Paxton Ross Seguin
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/23/21
Mother's Name: Olivia Dunsmore Seguin
Father's Name: Ross Christopher Seguin
Town: Highgate
2. Baby's Name: Atesla Roylynn Pecor
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/27/21
Mother's Name: Jessica Lynn Roberts
Father's Name: Sidney Roy Pecor Jr.
Town: Enosburg Falls
3. Baby's Name: Eli Shawn Pelletier
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/27/21
Mother's Name: Olivia Pelletier
Town: Enosburg Falls
4. Baby's Name: Haelyn Iris Mumley Plouff
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/19/21
Mother's Name: Kelsey (Dumont) Plouff
Father's Name: Ryan Plouff
5. Baby's Name: Dawson Michael Leclair
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/6/21
Mother's Name: Mariah Duprey
Father's Name: Michael Leclair
Town: Sheldon
