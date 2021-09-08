Baby’s Name: Camden Edward Haynes
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/31/21
Mother’s Name: Kati Elizabeth Marchessault
Father’s Name: Benjamin John Haynes
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Junior Daisy Westeom
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/30/21
Mother’s Name: Paige Jean Westeom
Father’s Name: Dillam Ethan Westeom
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: Wryder Jean Maurice Bedard
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/1/21
Mother’s Name: Robynlee (Lumbra) Bedard
Father’s Name: Jordan Bedard
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Dominic Fox Wetherby
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/4/21
Mother’s Name: Jessica Ann Wetherby
Father’s Name: Kevin Veil Wetherby
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Aaliyah Lucille Marie Sweeney
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/3/21
Mother’s Name: Andrea Marie Oliveira
Father’s Name: Andrew Dale Sweeney
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Kenzie Ann Ahl
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/27/21
Mother’s Name: Heather Badger Ahl
Father’s Name: James Peter Ahl
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Bristol Grey Connolly
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/30/21
Mother’s Name: Bailey Buckley
Father’s Name: Trevor M. Connolly
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Hudson Joseph Menaid
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/30/21
Mother’s Name: Kristy Thereas St. Francis
Father’s Name: Patricia Joseph Menaid
Town: Swanton
