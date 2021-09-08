Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Camden Edward Haynes

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/31/21

Mother’s Name: Kati Elizabeth Marchessault

Father’s Name: Benjamin John Haynes

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Junior Daisy Westeom

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/30/21

Mother’s Name: Paige Jean Westeom

Father’s Name: Dillam Ethan Westeom

Town: Bakersfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Wryder Jean Maurice Bedard

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/1/21

Mother’s Name: Robynlee (Lumbra) Bedard

Father’s Name: Jordan Bedard

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Dominic Fox Wetherby

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/4/21

Mother’s Name: Jessica Ann Wetherby

Father’s Name: Kevin Veil Wetherby

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Aaliyah Lucille Marie Sweeney

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 9/3/21

Mother’s Name: Andrea Marie Oliveira

Father’s Name: Andrew Dale Sweeney

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Kenzie Ann Ahl

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/27/21

Mother’s Name: Heather Badger Ahl

Father’s Name: James Peter Ahl

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Bristol Grey Connolly

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/30/21

Mother’s Name: Bailey Buckley

Father’s Name: Trevor M. Connolly

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Hudson Joseph Menaid

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/30/21

Mother’s Name: Kristy Thereas St. Francis

Father’s Name: Patricia Joseph Menaid

Town: Swanton

 

