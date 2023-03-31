Sandra Palmer-Franklin County Quilt Show

Courtesy Franklin County Quilters Guild

Sandra Palmer, on right, presenting the Appraiser’s Award to Diane Forey of Rouses Point, NY at a previous Franklin County Quilt Show.

 

MVU Football Calcutta

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant

Details: Tickets are $125, including buffet dinner and one entry in the drawing. Email Anthony Labor at Anthony.Labor@gmail.com with any questions or to inquire about tickets. Music from Jerborn. Buffet includes roast beef, maple chicken, haddock and more.

Fairfield Wellness Day

When: Saturday, April 1

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store

Details: A day to explore the benefits of wellness practices in Fairfield. Enjoy yoga, chair massages, tai chi and more. Staying the whole day is not required.

Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Enosburg Elementary School

Details: There will be crafts, hats, tumblers and more items for sale as well as a silent auction.

24th Annual Franklin County Quilt Show

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 

Where: St. Albans City Hall, 100 North Main Street

Details: Admission is Free to this event which will have a variety of colorful quilts on display ranging from bed sized to miniature. Buy a handcrafted souvenir or enter a raffle to win the show’s Raffle Quilt.

Looking Ahead: 

Easter in the Park

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Swanton Village Green

11 Bravo Release Party

When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans

Legislative Breakfast

When: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, April 17

Where: Swanton Village Municipal Complex

Vermont Supreme Court Forum

When: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where:Franklin Civil and Probate Courthouse, 17 Church Street

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation