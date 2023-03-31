MVU Football Calcutta
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant
Details: Tickets are $125, including buffet dinner and one entry in the drawing. Email Anthony Labor at Anthony.Labor@gmail.com with any questions or to inquire about tickets. Music from Jerborn. Buffet includes roast beef, maple chicken, haddock and more.
Fairfield Wellness Day
When: Saturday, April 1
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Town Office, Brick Store
Details: A day to explore the benefits of wellness practices in Fairfield. Enjoy yoga, chair massages, tai chi and more. Staying the whole day is not required.
Enosburg Actions (PTO) Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Enosburg Elementary School
Details: There will be crafts, hats, tumblers and more items for sale as well as a silent auction.
24th Annual Franklin County Quilt Show
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 2
Where: St. Albans City Hall, 100 North Main Street
Details: Admission is Free to this event which will have a variety of colorful quilts on display ranging from bed sized to miniature. Buy a handcrafted souvenir or enter a raffle to win the show’s Raffle Quilt.
Looking Ahead:
Easter in the Park
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Swanton Village Green
11 Bravo Release Party
When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans
Legislative Breakfast
When: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, April 17
Where: Swanton Village Municipal Complex
Vermont Supreme Court Forum
When: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where:Franklin Civil and Probate Courthouse, 17 Church Street
