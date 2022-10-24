DSC_0008 (1).jpg

Community College of Vermont signs announce the college’s new downtown location.

 CHARLES BOMBARD/Courtesy of CCV

Candidate Forum

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans

Details: Learn more about local candidates running for office at this event as they answer questions students care about in this non-partisan student-led event.

CCV Open House

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27

Where: Community College of Vermont, 97 N. Main St. Suite 200, St. Albans

Details: Join CCV President Joyce Judy, local staff and students for an open house in CCV’s new location. Tour the new facilities and learn about educational opportunities available through the college. 

Kids Kitchen: Let’s get CORNy

When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett St., Swanton

Details: This workshop will provide a structured kitchen environment for kids grades 1-6. Lessons on nutrition, kitchen safety and cooking will be provided by an experienced chef and each workshop will cost $10 per child. Register online at swanton recreation’s website.

Let’s Glow Crazy

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Details: Join St. Albans Recreation at Greg Brown Lodge for a glow run through the woods with music, snacks and drinks. There will also be prizes for the best glow costumes, including the brightest.

Looking Ahead:

Spooky Saturday 

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Downtown St. Albans

Trunk or Treat

When: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Progressive Auto Sales, St. Albans

Tricks and Treats at Lincoln Park

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Halloween in the Park

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Swanton Village Green, Swanton

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation