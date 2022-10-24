Candidate Forum
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26
Where: St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans
Details: Learn more about local candidates running for office at this event as they answer questions students care about in this non-partisan student-led event.
CCV Open House
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27
Where: Community College of Vermont, 97 N. Main St. Suite 200, St. Albans
Details: Join CCV President Joyce Judy, local staff and students for an open house in CCV’s new location. Tour the new facilities and learn about educational opportunities available through the college.
Kids Kitchen: Let’s get CORNy
When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett St., Swanton
Details: This workshop will provide a structured kitchen environment for kids grades 1-6. Lessons on nutrition, kitchen safety and cooking will be provided by an experienced chef and each workshop will cost $10 per child. Register online at swanton recreation’s website.
Let’s Glow Crazy
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: Join St. Albans Recreation at Greg Brown Lodge for a glow run through the woods with music, snacks and drinks. There will also be prizes for the best glow costumes, including the brightest.
Looking Ahead:
Spooky Saturday
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Trunk or Treat
When: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Progressive Auto Sales, St. Albans
Tricks and Treats at Lincoln Park
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Halloween in the Park
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Swanton Village Green, Swanton
