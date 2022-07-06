Baby’s Name: Baylen Rae Blair Patterson
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/20/22
Mother’s Name: Taylor Blair
Father’s Name: Ricky Patterson Jr.
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Izzy Rose Fournier
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/23/22
Mother’s Name: Monica Tatro
Father’s Name: Shylier Rosaire Fournier
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Chloe Jean Young
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/24/22
Mother’s Name: Rosa Holobowicz
Father’s Name: Sean Antwine Young
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Collin William Morris
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/25/22
Mother’s Name: Ashley Butcher
Father’s Name: Noah Morris
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Grayson Charles Phillips
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/27/22
Mother’s Name: Melinda Laberge Phillips
Father’s Name: Charles Robert Phillips
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Kensi Jearl Geraw
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/28/22
Mother’s Name: Taylor Brooke Austin
Father’s Name: Justin Morgan Geraw
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Blake James Carpenter
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/29/22
Mother’s Name: Cierra Murray
Father’s Name: Bradley James Carpenter
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Celia Kathleen Kolnaski
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/29/22
Mother’s Name: Nora Liskowsky Kolnaski
Father’s Name: Edward Maurice Kolnaski
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Evelyn Janette DeBevec
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/30/22
Mother’s Name: Katrina Santamaria
Father’s Name: Edward John DeBevec
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: Maddox Ledoux Sheldon
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/30/22
Mother’s Name: Emily Ledoux
Father’s Name: Stephen Kyle Sheldon
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Bentley W. Boylan
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/1/22
Mother’s Name: Missy Garceau Boylan
Father’s Name: Colton Roderick Boylan
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Quinn Howard Bessette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/1/22
Mother’s Name: Jennifer Bessette
Father’s Name: Edward Bessette
Town: Montgomery
