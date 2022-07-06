Welcome to Our World

Here are the latest birth announcements from the last two weeks.

  1. Baby’s Name: Baylen Rae Blair Patterson

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/20/22

Mother’s Name: Taylor Blair

Father’s Name: Ricky Patterson Jr.

Town: Alburgh

  1. Baby’s Name: Izzy Rose Fournier

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/23/22

Mother’s Name: Monica Tatro

Father’s Name: Shylier Rosaire Fournier

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Chloe Jean Young

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/24/22

Mother’s Name: Rosa Holobowicz

Father’s Name: Sean Antwine Young

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Collin William Morris

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/25/22

Mother’s Name: Ashley Butcher

Father’s Name: Noah Morris

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Grayson Charles Phillips

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/27/22

Mother’s Name: Melinda Laberge Phillips

Father’s Name: Charles Robert Phillips

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Kensi Jearl Geraw

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/28/22

Mother’s Name: Taylor Brooke Austin

Father’s Name: Justin Morgan Geraw

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Blake James Carpenter

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/29/22

Mother’s Name: Cierra Murray

Father’s Name: Bradley James Carpenter

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Celia Kathleen Kolnaski

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/29/22

Mother’s Name: Nora Liskowsky Kolnaski

Father’s Name: Edward Maurice Kolnaski

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Evelyn Janette DeBevec

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/30/22

Mother’s Name: Katrina Santamaria

Father’s Name: Edward John DeBevec

Town: Bakersfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Maddox Ledoux Sheldon

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/30/22

Mother’s Name: Emily Ledoux

Father’s Name: Stephen Kyle Sheldon

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Bentley W. Boylan

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/1/22

Mother’s Name: Missy Garceau Boylan

Father’s Name: Colton Roderick Boylan

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Quinn Howard Bessette

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/1/22

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Bessette

Father’s Name: Edward Bessette

Town: Montgomery

 

