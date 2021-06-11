The state has announced new walk-in clinics available across Vermont throughout the weekend, including at numerous state parks as part of the annual Vermont Days Weekend.
As of Thursday, 79.6% of eligible (12+) Vermonters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, which means 2,093 more people are needed to reach Governor Phil Scott’s goal to vaccinate 80% of the eligible population. The governor has said he will lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions when it is reached.
“We are so close to our goal, but we need those Vermonters who have put off their shots to help put us over the top. Now is the time, and the good news is it has never been easier,” Scott said.
Here is that list of pop-ups over the next few days:
Friday, June 11
• Hunt Middle School, 1364 North Ave., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)
• Community Health Centers of Burlington, 617 Riverside Ave., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
• University Of Vermont Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)
• Windemere Estates, Mount Mansfield Ave., Colchester (9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)
• Northwestern Medical Center Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)
• Westbury Park, 289 Coventry Rd., Colchester (11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
• Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park, 3691 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester (2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)
• Jazz Fest Concert, College St. (on the patio behind Rí Rá's Whiskey Room), Burlington (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
• Weird Window Brewing, 82 Ethan Allen Dr., Suite A, South Burlington (5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
Saturday, June 12
• Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
• Carmi State Park, 460 Marsh Farm Rd., Enosburg (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)
• Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)
• Kill Kare State Park, 2714 Hathaway Point Rd., St. Albans Town (1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)
• Northwest Farmer’s Market, Taylor Park, St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
Sunday, June 13
• Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)
• Sandbar State Park, 1215 US-2, Milton (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
• Grand Isle State Park, 36 East Shore South, Grand Isle (1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)
