Every year has its ups and downs, and as 2020 comes to a close, it might be easy to dwell on this year's lowest moments.
But with a little extra effort, we'll remember the community members who donated their time and money to sew masks and to support the food insecure. We'll remember the moments we spent finding solace in poetry and in centuries-old traditions. We'll remember the furry friends who made us smile.
Here's a look back at some of the stories that made our hearts glow this year
1. Taproot Poetry Society met for the first time in January at the Enosburg Community Center. Organized by Adelle Brunstad and Amy Heneveld, the poetry club is open to everyone, seasoned writers and beginners alike.
“It’s for local people who want to write and feel connected to the land they’re on, or the place they’re in, through the writing,” Heneveld said.
2. A record amount of donations were collected in March for Martha’s Community Kitchen — Franklin County’s only soup kitchen. Though the pandemic caused the Empty Bowls fundraiser to have a lower turnout than usual, more than $5,000 was raised.
Attendees bought bowls made by local artisans and students, and were served a meal made by community volunteers.
3. In May, more than 11,000 gallons of milk and 42,000 cups of yogurt were donated to the Vermont Foodbank thanks to a collaboration between the Vermont Community Foundation, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), H.P. Hood and Commonwealth Dairy.
The Vermont Community Foundation provided $60,000 to purchase raw milk, which was turned into 2% bottled milk and yogurt for donation to the Vermont Foodbank.
4. In July, Franklin County sewers assembled a quilt to honor the community members who sewed over 19,000 cloth face masks for doctors offices, retirement homes and school districts. The quilt was raffled off, and all proceeds went to purchasing more mask-making supplies.
A second quilt will hang in the Saint Albans Museum to preserve the group’s place in Franklin County’s history during the pandemic.
5. Members of the Abenaki and Swanton communities came together in October in Swanton for a ceremony to dedicate a new totem pole. The celebration, timed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, was, according to attendees, an important step for members of the Abenaki community, who have called the Swanton area home for centuries. During the ceremony, students from the Abenaki Circles of Courage Afterschool Program performed.
6. In November, Mac, a spunky German Shepherd from a local breeder, became the first K9 to join the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in years. Once trained, Mac will take on a number of roles for the sheriff’s office, ranging from community relations to drug detection and search and rescue.
“He allows us to offer more services to the communities we serve,” Sheriff Roger Langevin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.