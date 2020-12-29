St. Albans Face Mask Group, Sue St. Pierre - 3-31-2020

Sue St. Pierre, a volunteer sewing masks with the St. Albans Face Mask Group, displays a mask she is assembling for the group. Once completed, the group will share their masks with the community according to guidance from area health officials.

Every year has its ups and downs, and as 2020 comes to a close, it might be easy to dwell on this year's lowest moments.

But with a little extra effort, we'll remember the community members who donated their time and money to sew masks and to support the food insecure. We'll remember the moments we spent finding solace in poetry and in centuries-old traditions. We'll remember the furry friends who made us smile. 

Here's a look back at some of the stories that made our hearts glow this year

1.  Taproot Poetry Society met for the first time in January at the Enosburg Community Center. Organized by Adelle Brunstad and Amy Heneveld, the poetry club is open to everyone, seasoned writers and beginners alike.

“It’s for local people who want to write and feel connected to the land they’re on, or the place they’re in, through the writing,” Heneveld said.

Adelle and Amy

Adelle Brunstad, left, and Amy Heneveld, pictured in the Dairy Center.

2.  A record amount of donations were collected in March for Martha’s Community Kitchen — Franklin County’s only soup kitchen. Though the pandemic caused the Empty Bowls fundraiser to have a lower turnout than usual, more than $5,000 was raised.

Attendees bought bowls made by local artisans and students, and were served a meal made by community volunteers.

Empty Bowls, 3-14-2020

Volunteers serve soup during the fifth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser supporting Martha's Community Kitchen.

3.  In May, more than 11,000 gallons of milk and 42,000 cups of yogurt were donated to the Vermont Foodbank thanks to a collaboration between the Vermont Community Foundation, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), H.P. Hood and Commonwealth Dairy.

The Vermont Community Foundation provided $60,000 to purchase raw milk, which was turned into 2% bottled milk and yogurt for donation to the Vermont Foodbank.

Dairy cows in Fairfield, 2019

Dairy cows graze on an organic farm in Fairfield.

4.  In July, Franklin County sewers assembled a quilt to honor the community members who sewed over 19,000 cloth face masks for doctors offices, retirement homes and school districts. The quilt was raffled off, and all proceeds went to purchasing more mask-making supplies.

A second quilt will hang in the Saint Albans Museum to preserve the group’s place in Franklin County’s history during the pandemic.

Quilt squares, 7-15-2020

Squares of cloth bear the names of sewers and seamsters from the St. Albans Face Mask Group. The squares are only a few of the 121 making up the group's memory quilt.

5.  Members of the Abenaki and Swanton communities came together in October in Swanton for a ceremony to dedicate a new totem pole. The celebration, timed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, was, according to attendees, an important step for members of the Abenaki community, who have called the Swanton area home for centuries. During the ceremony, students from the Abenaki Circles of Courage Afterschool Program performed.

Abenaki Totem Pole, Swanton, 10-13-2020

Members of the Abenaki community commemorated the installation of a totem pole on Swanton’s village green. The pole, according to community members, honors Swanton’s place as the Abenaki’s traditional homeland.

6.  In November, Mac, a spunky German Shepherd from a local breeder, became the first K9 to join the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in years. Once trained, Mac will take on a number of roles for the sheriff’s office, ranging from community relations to drug detection and search and rescue.

“He allows us to offer more services to the communities we serve,” Sheriff Roger Langevin said.

Mac, Lt. John Grismore, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 11-5-2020

Mac, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s new K9, visits with Lt. John Grismore outside the sheriff’s office’s St. Albans headquarters.

