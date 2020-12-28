Looking for something to do to ring in the new year? Check out these fun and activities to help celebrate Vermont and all it has to offer.
Highlight House Party
Celebrate the diversity of Vermont’s producers, performers, artists and more at the Highlight House Party! As part of a collaboration between Signal Kitchen & Burlington City Arts, all are invited to marvel and experience the creativity and magic that the Green Mountain State has to offer through their Virtual Festival Grounds. Hosted by Kalmia, viewers can live stream to Rubblebucket and Friends, roundtables with A Platform for Punk, see amazing stunts by Cirkus Smirkus, participate in yoga sessions and storytelling, watch a community parade and much more.
Events will begin on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. and run until Jan. 1 at 1 a.m., and tickets can be purchased for $11.79.
Farmhouse Group To-Go New Years Tasting menu for two
Thinking of surprising your sweetie with a romantic gourmet experience this year? Look no further than the Farmhouse Group To-Go New Years Tasting Menu for Two. For $185 per pair, you will receive a bottle of Les Mesnil Brut Blanc de Blancs Champagne, artisanal bread with herbed butter, lobster gnocchi, fois gras terrine and accompaniments, and filet mignon and lobster with a bernaise sauce and buttermilk potatoes. Topped off with butterscotch pudding and a flourless chocolate tart, this package is sure to impress that special person in your life and make your meal as magical as the new year.
Outdoor Gallery Walk, Highland Center for the Arts
Love cross-country skiing and snowshoeing? Love Vermont art? Check out the Open Air Gallery in Greensboro at the Highland Center for the Arts, where a 1.8 mile trail into Wilson farm leads you through gorgeous pieces of Vermont art positioned on display along the way. Top off your snowy stroll with a lunch at the Highland Center for the Arts cafe, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., where you can relax and enjoy some good food and drinks by the bonfire.
Sugarbush’s Torchlight parade and fireworks
2020 was certainly a year to remember, and there’s no better way to round it out than with the annual torchlight parade and Northstar Fireworks show at Sugarbush resort. Hang back at one of the favorite area establishments, like Rumbles Bistro & Bar or the Castlerock Pub, or order takeout online to safely watch the display with your dinner in hand. Celebrate a year gone and a new year on the horizon with a glass of champagne and a fiery display.
The Great Gatsby Gala and Feast for Two event by Great Northern
Celebrate the new year with one of the most decadent packages available: The Great Gatsby Feast for Two by Great Northern. The experience for the lucky couple will start with a tray of caviar accompanied with bagels and eggs, followed by shrimp cocktail, salmon canapes, lobster thermidor and a chocolate tart from Das Butter Haus.
If you’re feeling more on the adventurous side, the Great Northern also offers their NYE House Party Experience, which offers dinner for two in addition to a themed or a paired cocktail per person, two glasses of prosecco, the Adventure Dinner NYE Kit and a pass to the 2020 Highlight House Party Digital Festival. The Adventure Dinner NYE Kit comes with two confetti poppers, noisemakers, four balloons, a house party pong game, a smudge stick from Heart and Soul Apothecary, and a guide to resolutions and reflections by Tara Clayton.
