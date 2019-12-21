ST. ALBANS – Five years ago, Amanda Hilliker first began answering calls on Voices Against Violence’s emergency hotline, becoming the faceless “voice on a phone” often providing victims with their first line to services they need.
Today, the part-time tattooist and veteran volunteer is preparing to take on a formal position as a housing coordinator within Voices, supporting an emergency housing program the regional domestic and sexual violence program will be taking over from Vermont’s 2-1-1 emergency service in January.
Hilliker knows firsthand what those services can mean to someone. Herself the survivor of abuse, Hilliker said Voices Against Violence helped put her life back together after she fled her abusive husband with her three children.
“I had lost everything – all I had was what I could fit in my car,” Hilliker said, recalling the day a member of Voices’ staff reached out to her. “She had gotten my name and showed up at my doorstep one day. She helped me figure out what kind of path I needed to go on and helped me get back onto my feet.”
“When I was finally on my feet, I said I wanted to be that person for somebody else. I tell people that if it wasn’t for Voices, I would not be where I am today.”
Immediately after she finished being a participant in Voices’ programming, Hilliker began volunteering with the domestic and sexual violence program, becoming one of several volunteers staffing Voices’ emergency hotline.
On the phone, Hilliker served as one of the first points of contact for others fleeing abuse, sometimes connecting them with other services provided by Voices and other area organizations, and sometimes merely providing an ear for someone in need.
She also made personal visits to the hospital as a volunteer with Voices, provided self-care classes in Voices’ shelters, coordinated with a local gym for fitness classes for victims and organized fundraisers like a spin-a-thon to support Voices’ work in Northwest Vermont.
Sometimes it was stressful, she admitted, saying there were occasionally weeks she spent more time at the hospital with survivors than she spent at home with her family.
Throughout all of this, Hilliker said she balanced her volunteer service with multiple full-time jobs, school – she is now only a handful of credits away from a behavioral sciences degree – and parenting three children.
She also opened her own tattoo studio – the ReINKcarnated Tattoo Studio tucked behind the Colonial Styling Center on Main Street.
For a recommended donation of $50 to Voices, Hilliker spent the month of September – National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – helping clients cover their self-harm scars with tattoos.
In that one month alone, Hilliker saw 50 clients come through and raised $600 for Voices.
“There was a lot of women who couldn’t afford the donation, but for me it was more about helping people close a chapter of their life,” she said. “Everybody poured out their stories for me and, for me, it was a good feeling to help somebody move on from the one reminder they had left.”
Hilliker talks about tattooing as a whole as therapeutic, comparing it to the impromptu listening sessions popular culture typically attributes to barbers. “You build a lot of trust with a person,” Hilliker said. “They come in a stranger and they leave as a good friend.”
Her new job as a housing coordinator is equally as important to her, Hiillker said.
“Working for Voices has been a dream job for me since I got out of the program,” Hilliker said. “I’m not just going to be that faceless voice anymore.”
Hilliker does not downplay the role that “faceless voice” had with helping others, though.
During her interview with the Messenger, she described moments where people sought her out long after their first interaction through Voices simply to tell Hilliker she saved their life. Others, including her own children, have told her they are proud of the work Hilliker has done with survivors.
Hilliker said she hoped others could look at her own story – a single-mother who fled abuse and turned around to help others who faced similar struggles – could provide a sort of inspiration or hope for fellow survivors.
“A lot of women don’t realize they’re capable, when they leave a situation like that, of something more,” Hilliker said. “They’re so used to living in fear... and for me, it was creating a different aspect for people to look at.”
“I was there. I was in that same position. I know what it looks like and look at my life now,” she continued. “You are capable of so much more. I like being able to show people there was more than what they were used to.”
In a way, she said helping others was therapeutic for her as well.
“Helping them heal helps me heal,” Hilliker said, saying it was as though things came “full-circle” through her volunteer experience. “It’s been six years and there are parts of me that are still healing.”
The Messenger asked what, if anything, Hilliker would tell readers.
“No matter what you’re going through, there are people and resources out there,” she answered. “There’s always someone to lean on.”
She thought for a moment before imploring others to volunteer. “I wish others would be more quick to volunteer,” she said. “The world could always use a little more kindness.”