Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) announced Monday that four Vermont organizations will share in $2.66 million in federal grants from the U.S. Dept. of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW).
Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House received $650,000 to operate five transitional apartments for survivors of intimate partner abuse, sexual violence and stalking in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. The grant will enable Voices to operate the apartments for the next four years.
In addition to rent on the apartments, the grant also helps to pay for services to help survivors regain their footing, including financial counseling from the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s Financial Futures program and employment assistance through Vermont Works for Women.
“Oftentimes, people come to us in a place where they don’t have any financial resources, having left them behind or because their partner controlled all of the finances,” Kris Lukens, executive director of Voices, stated in a Dec. 20 press release. “This grant particularly is focused on helping people move forward.”
An $823,126 Services, Training, Officers and Prosecution (STOP) grant to the Vermont Center for Crime Victims Services will help to fund prosecutors with expertise in handling domestic violence cases, investigators with training in these types of crimes, advocates, domestic violence shelters, and training for judges. The funding includes advocates with specialized training to assist members of the Abenaki, LGBTQ, refugee and immigrant communities, as well as people with disabilities.
The STOP grant will also support the creation of a Forensic Experiential Trauma Interview training center in Windsor County, which is serving as a model for Vermont and the nation.
In addition, the Center received a Sexual Assault Services Program grant for $415,553 which will provide essential funding for the state’s two stand-alone sexual violence programs, Mosaic in Barre and HOPE Works in Burlington.
A Child and Youth Grant for $499,945 to Steps to End Domestic Violence will be used to support young people who may be exposed to domestic violence in their homes or community, as well as responding to dating violence and stalking experienced by teens.
Working with the Colchester School District and other partners, Steps will be developing more comprehensive support services, curriculum and informed policies for responding to violence as well as teaching students about healthy relationships. “We hope to build a strong, proactive school and community that invests in safe, healthy youth from an inclusive and nonjudgmental perspective,” Nicole Kubon, executive director of Steps, stated.
The Vermont Network Against Sexual and Domestic Violence received $270,782, which it will use to support domestic and sexual violence programs across the state.
