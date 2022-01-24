ST. ALBANS — Kate Laddison is Northwestern Medical Center’s new director of communications.
The position was formerly held by Jonathan Billings, who was promoted in early December to chief operating officer.
Laddison has served on the NMC Community Relations team since 2012, earning multiple awards for her work from the New England Society of Healthcare Communicators.
Over the past two years, she has taken on key leadership roles in NMC’s response to the pandemic, including public information officer, incident commander and COVID Resource Center manager.
As of Jan. 5, Laddison is now participating in the hospital’s senior leadership team meetings to better inform internal and external communications while bringing additional community and staff perspectives into decision making.
“Kate is a well-respected and highly skilled communicator and leader,” said Dr. Dean French, NMC’s chief executive officer. “This enhanced role will allow her to have an even greater impact on the culture and direction of Northwestern Medical Center.”
