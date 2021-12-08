ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center has hired Jim Brannon as the hospital’s new chief human resources officer (CHRO).
Brannon has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and comes to NMC from Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland, where he served as vice president of human resources for nine years.
His career also includes leadership positions in both physician practices and hospital operations. He holds an MBA from Wilmington College and a bachelor’s in healthcare administration from the University of Scranton. He has earned certification as a senior HR professional (SHRM-SCP) and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“Jim [Brannon] is a highly experienced HR leader with a well-rounded background,” said Dr. Dean French, NMC’s chief executive officer. “He will be instrumental in guiding our efforts as a hospital and a major employer to provide a high-quality, rewarding work environment for all our staff.”
Brannon, who was hired through a national search following the retirement of NMC’s former VP of human resources Tom Conley, will start at NMC on Jan. 17, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.