ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center has hired Jim Brannon as the hospital’s new chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Brannon has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and comes to NMC from Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland, where he served as vice president of human resources for nine years.

His career also includes leadership positions in both physician practices and hospital operations. He holds an MBA from Wilmington College and a bachelor’s in healthcare administration from the University of Scranton. He has earned certification as a senior HR professional (SHRM-SCP) and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“Jim [Brannon] is a highly experienced HR leader with a well-rounded background,” said Dr. Dean French, NMC’s chief executive officer. “He will be instrumental in guiding our efforts as a hospital and a major employer to provide a high-quality, rewarding work environment for all our staff.”

Brannon, who was hired through a national search following the retirement of NMC’s former VP of human resources Tom Conley, will start at NMC on Jan. 17, 2022.