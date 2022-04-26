ST. ALBANS — Dr. Dean French, CEO of Northwestern Medical Center, will be leaving in August to become the chief medical officer at ScionHealth.
The announcement of his departure, which was a surprise to NMC’s board of directors, comes just 18 months after French took on the hospital’s top leadership position.
In a statement to staff and medical staff, NMC Board President Jake Holzscheiter said that although this change was unexpected, the board of directors is pleased with the progress NMC has made under French’s leadership.
“Prior to the hiring of Dr. French, NMC went through a very broad and thorough process of defining what NMC should be,” Holzscheiter said. “That led to a strategic focus on improving safety, quality and financial sustainability. Great work has been done and our direction remains unchanged. We are confident that NMC is in a good position to continue the work on these shared goals that we all believe in.”
The NMC board of directors will meet in the coming days to define the process for recruiting a new CEO. The hospital will seek a leader with the strength and experience to help NMC continue to move forward on its strategic path, according to an April 26 press release.
French succeeded Jill Berry Bowen, who served as the hospitals's lead for a decade. Selected from a pool of 75 applicants, he arrived at NMC on Nov. 30, 2020 after spending five years as the CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana. Prior to becoming a physician, French served in the U.S. Army Special Forces.
In a January 2021 interview with the Messenger, French said he had been actively looking for a leadership role at an independent, community hospital that had a solid legacy. Independent hospitals are becoming less and less common in the U.S., he said at the time, due to the increased acquisition and consolidation of healthcare services.
ScionHealth, where French is headed in August, is a 79-hospital healthcare system spread across 25 states, and based in Louisville, KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.