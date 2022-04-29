ST. ALBANS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorized the risk of COVID-19 as “High” in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties on Friday, Northwestern Medical Center tightened its visitation policy.
NMC’s COVID-19 Visitor Screening and Restriction policy follows the CDC Community Level guidance, and when levels are high, no visitors are allowed except for one designated support person per patient at a time. Patients can have a total of two designated support people with them for the duration of their stay.
Masks are still required to be worn in all patient care areas and public spaces at NMC. Visitors will continue to be screened for COVID symptoms upon entry.
Visitation of patients with COVID-19 will be postponed until the patient is no longer infectious, regardless of the visitor’s vaccination status.
Exceptions to this policy can be made by clinical unit/department leadership, as appropriate, keeping the safety of our patients, visitors and staff at the forefront of our decision-making.
Should the CDC Community Levels of COVID-19 change, NMC would then follow visitation guidance as outlined in our COVID-19 Restricted Visitor Policy.
