ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center applauds the launch of Monarch Maples pediatric clinics in St. Albans and Enosburg.
The practices, which were formerly part of NMC, officially launched Jan. 1.
Now part of the Primary Care Health Partners network, Monarch Maples includes the same provider staff from Northwestern Pediatrics. Dr. Roya Mansoorani, Dr. Stacy Strouse, Dr. Robert Tyson and Dr. Tracy Tyson are a well-respected team of dedicated pediatricians, according to a Jan. 24 release from NMC.
Patients will be welcomed by the same providers and front-line staff, in the same offices located in Doctors Office Commons and in Enosburg. The office phone numbers also remain the same. Learn more about the practice at their website: https://www.pchpmd.com/copy-of-monarch-maples-peds-enosb.
This consistency of care will be helpful for patients, and the launch under new ownership provides opportunities for improvements in access to care for local families.
In addition to transitioning the pediatric clinics to new ownership, NMC is working to establish a pediatric hospital medicine team so that families are well supported in NMC's Family Birth Center (FBC) or any inpatient unit.
This inpatient pediatric group will introduce new pediatric nurse practitioners who will be available at all times for all needs in the FBC including nights and weekends.
These changes in pediatric care in our community will serve families well. The change gives Monarch Maples greater opportunity to connect with and support families in the office setting and offers NMC the opportunity to focus on high-quality, highly reliable inpatient medicine for our youngest community members.
