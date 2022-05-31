ST. ALBANS — The Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) board of directors has announced that Leon Berthaiume will be the recipient of NMC’s 2022 Community Service Award in recognition of his long and devoted service to the community.
Berthiaume’s nomination said that he inspires others to get involved, make a difference, and give back to the community. His nomination included recognition for his service as NMC’s Boar Chair during the most recent major renovations to the facility, and his tenure as a member of the St. Albans Rotary where he worked on projects like a coat collection and the now annual tractor parade. He has been a strong leader for the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, where he has always encouraged employees to give back and is part of the Dairy Farmers of America that continues to support community engagement. Today he serves on the boards of Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, Peoples Trust Company, and Vermont Business Roundtable.
The award was presented by Board Vice President John Casavant who thanked Berthiaume for his service on NMCs’ board and his incredible generosity with his time and support.
“I am truly honored to receive this special and meaningful recognition,” said Berthiaume. “I am thankful and proud to have served the NMC organization and the Franklin County community over the years.” He said he was appreciative of the support of both his family and his employer who made it be possible for him to be so involved
The NMC Community Service Award was established by the NMC Board of Directors in 2013 to recognize an individual or organization residing in Franklin or Grand Isle Counties who exhibits enthusiasm, integrity, and perseverance beyond the ordinary to help fellow citizens and the community through selfless giving to improve the overall health of the community. Nominations are invited from NMC’s Board, staff, medical staff, volunteers, and Incorporators. The NMC Board makes the selection from the nominations.
The NMC Community Service Award is presented each year at a meeting of the NMC Incorporators. Recipients are presented with a crystal maple leaf commemorative award and have their name added to a plaque which hangs in the NMC Conference Center. Prior recipients of the NMC Community Services Award are: Dr. Thomas Howrigan; Marcia Perry; Helene Biggie; Dr. Frank & Judy Zsoldos; Retired Rear Admiral Warren and Barbara Hamm; Emerson Lynn; Kathleen Keenan, RN, Pam Cross, RN and Janet McCarthy, RN.
