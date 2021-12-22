Baby’s Name: Scarlett Rose McAllister
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/13/21
Mother’s Name: Marissa Lynn Cary
Father’s Name: Silas Randall McAllister
Town: East Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Connor Thomas Bessette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/15/21
Mother’s Name: Renee Bennett Bessette
Father’s Name: Christopher Steven Bessette
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Charles Henry Tillman IV
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/15/21
Mother’s Name: Bethany Gleason
Father’s Name: Charles Henry Breason
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Miles Alexander Ahlgren
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/16/21
Mother’s Name: Megan Benedicto Ahlgren
Father’s Name: Brandon Alexander Ahlgren
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Braxton Robert Callan
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/15/21
Mother’s Name: Molly Lumbra
Father’s Name: Dylan Callan
Town: Enosburg Falls
