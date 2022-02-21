ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Group (NMG) and Northern Tier Center for Health (NOTCH) are pleased to announce Georgia Health Center and Northwestern Primary Care are transitioning from hospital-employed medical practices to Health Center service sites on May 2.
Quality health services are a priority for NMG and for NOTCH. With the best interests of our community in mind, leadership from both organizations worked hard to examine and reduce service overlap for more efficient delivery. NOTCH is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides high quality primary care services at multiple sites across the region (medical, dental, behavioral and pharmacy).
Transitioning the two adult primary care practices to NOTCH allows Northwestern Medical Center and NMG to focus resources on high quality acute hospital care, emergency care and specialty care.
“NOTCH is a proven, trusted community presence. They have a long history of excellence in primary care and a strong partnership with the hospital,” said NMC CEO Dr. Dean French. “We are grateful for their commitment to the community and passion for making this transition a smooth one.”
NOTCH Executive Director Pamela Parsons added the following statement in response: “NMC is an essential partner that assures our community has access to necessary health services that complement NOTCH’s work in primary care. We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the hospital to maintain, expand, and improve local health services. We need each other to achieve optimum patient outcomes.”
The name of Northwestern Primary Care will change to NOTCH Primary Care; however, both practices will remain at their current office locations: NOTCH Primary Care at 12 Crest Road in St. Albans and Georgia Health Center at 4178 Highbridge Road in Georgia.
Many NMG employees are switching to NOTCH employment, and additional healthcare workers will be hired to ensure both offices are appropriately staffed.
NOTCH has six medical offices, two dental clinics and four pharmacies strategically spread across northwestern Vermont. The organization serves the general population at facilities in Alburg, Enosburg, Fairfax, Richford, Swanton and St. Albans. NOTCH services are available to people from all income brackets. Sliding Fee discounts are available to eligible patients based on family income.
The team at Georgia Health Center will include Sarah DeSilvey NP, as well as new additions to the Georgia provider team: Dr. Therese Ray, Tristan Adie, NP, and Nathan Burns, PA-C.
The team at NOTCH Primacy Care in Suite 12 of Doctors Office Commons will include the practices of Dr. Ethan Hundley, Stacey Bouchard NP and Lewis Monroe NP.
If you have any questions about the transition of primary care services to NOTCH, please contact the NOTCH Care Coordination Team at 802-255-5570.
