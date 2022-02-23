BURLINGTON — Alyssa DeMarinis, a nurse at UVM Medical Center and a Fairfax resident, was honored with the Daisy Award earlier this month for excellence in nursing.
She was nominated for the award by a patient’s daughter and presented it by her colleagues, UVMMC President Stephen Leffler and Chief Nursing Officer Peg Gagne.
“I thought we were having a normal staff meeting,” DeMarinis told the Messenger laughing. “We all huddled around the nurses’ station and my manager called me into the center of the circle, like that wasn’t embarrassing enough after I’d worked 12 hours.”
The Daisy Award, presented by the Daisy Foundation, recognizes a nurse’s clinical skill as well as their compassion. DeMarinis’ nominator, Mary, wrote:
"Alyssa took time to answer mom's questions and was patient when she slowly walked to the bathroom. As a daughter and being so scared and worried about my mom throughout the night, having Alyssa be so caring, compassionate, detail-oriented and selfless made a grand difference."
On McClure 5, the neurology floor, DeMarinis often works the night shift — from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. — and typically cares for patients for an extended period of time. She worked with Mary’s mother, however, for just two days.
“It was really nice to see the impact I had in such a short amount of time,” DeMarinis said.
A 2017 graduate of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans and a 2021 graduate of Colby Sawyer College in New Hampshire, DeMarinis took an interest in nursing at the start of her senior year at BFA, soon after her father passed away.
“Through that whole experience, I learned what that profession was about and how people make an impact on other families,” she said. “That really touched me.”
DeMarinis was already enrolled in the medical professions program at Northwest Career and Technical Center, spending half her day in classes focused on various forms of healthcare.
Her instructor, Julie Faas, was supportive and inspiring, taking the class to visit nursing homes in the St. Albans area so students could see medical professionals in action. Through the program, DeMarinis got a jump start on her career by receiving her Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) certification.
“Going to the Tech Center and getting my LNA license was probably one of the smartest things I’ve done in my career,” she said, as doing so allowed her to start working at UVMMC while at Colby Sawyer.
“I was able to work, make money and make connections with people at the hospital,” she said.
After graduating as a Registered Nurse from Colby Sawyer, DeMarinis was hired on UVMMC’s neurology floor in July 2021. She enjoys helping people leave the hospital in better shape than when they came in.
“They might not be able to talk or walk, and a lot of the time they leave almost restored to back to what they were,” she said. “To see them go from their worst to back to their best is like the best thing for me because, every day when I come into my shift, I know I did something to help take care of them.”
