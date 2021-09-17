The Vermont Department of Health reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The state’s case growth rate has been trending down in recent weeks, according to data from the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

Here are other numbers to know about the virus:

41

People with the virus who are hospitalized. Twelve are in the ICU.

20

New cases reported on Friday in Franklin County. The county reported 194 in the last 14 days.

80+

Positive cases per 10,000 people in the last two weeks in St. Albans City.

2-5

Positive cases per 10,000 people in the last two weeks in St. Albans Town

41-80

Positive cases per 10,000 people in the last two weeks in Swanton.

1

Positive case per 10,000 people in the last two weeks in Georgia.

76.9%

Percentage of eligible people in Franklin County who are vaccinated.

159

Total cases reported at Vermont K-12 schools since Aug. 23.