ST. ALBANS CITY – Vermont health officials are investigating cases of COVID-19 associated with a funeral at a church in St. Albans late last month.
According to a health department spokesperson, at least person attended a funeral at Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans and the Holy Angels Church while potentially infectious with COVID-19.
In a letter sent to the funeral’s attendees, the Vermont Department of Health said it was “closely monitoring the situation,” and that both the Heald Funeral Home and Holy Angels Church were “cooperating with and assisting in our efforts to prevent further spread of the virus.”
“The family of the deceased, the church leader and staff of Heald’s Funeral Home have all been very cooperative with our investigation and contact tracing efforts,” Ben Truman, a health department spokesperson, wrote in an email to the Messenger.
“We are greatly appreciative of their help, especially of the family and friends as they mourn the loss of a loved one,” Truman wrote. “Our condolences go out to the family.”
According to the letter, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 following the event has been “contacted directly” by Vermont’s health department.
“We have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive and are continuing our contact tracing,” Truman told the Messenger. “This includes providing guidance and recommendations for testing, quarantine or isolation to anyone who may have been affected.”
Per patient privacy laws, health officials didn’t identify who attended the funeral while infectious, but noted that “the fact they were positive does not necessarily mean they were aware of being infectious at the time of the events.”
According to a health department spokesperson, data on how many people may have contracted COVID-19 at the funeral wasn’t available “at this point in the investigation.”
Officials didn’t say how many people attended the funeral and, out of respect for the family, health officials declined to name either the deceased or their family.
As of the Vermont health department’s latest reporting, 44 cases of COVID-19 had been found within St. Albans City since the first cases were identified in Vermont in March and 45 cases had been found within St. Albans Town.
All cases listed for St. Albans Town can likely be attributed to an early April outbreak of COVID-19 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility, while some cases among residents of St. Albans Town may have been counted in St. Albans City’s total due to health department reporting.
According to Vermont’s health department, as of Wednesday, more than 100 people in Franklin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
