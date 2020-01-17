BURLINGTON – The Vermont Dept. of Health has officially declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A.
Hepatitis A is a liver infection easily spread by shared bodily fluids or when ingesting contaminated food or drink. Symptoms range from mild infections to more serious symptoms like liver failure and possibly death.
While the statewide outbreak is reportedly only in its early stages, the health department said Thursday it felt trends in the number of cases of hepatitis A to warrant a formal outbreak declaration.
“We’ve been anticipating an outbreak of hepatitis A cases here from monitoring how this has evolved in other states,” Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in a statement. “We are working closely with health care providers to ensure that Vermonters are vaccinated, and with our community partners to get the word out to people who are at high risk of infection, some of whom can be difficult to reach.”
According to the health department, Vermont saw 12 cases of acute hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection in 2019, four times as much as the previous five-year average of three cases a year. More than half of those 2019 cases led to hospitalization.
Most reported HAV cases in Vermont have been found in the southern part of the state.
Thirty other states have declared hepatitis A outbreaks, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The health department is recommending those most at risk of infection, including those with a history of drug use, homelessness or individuals who were recently incarcerated, get vaccinated for hepatitis A to help prevent the virus’s spread.
“Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable disease and a single dose provides 95 percent protection,” Levine said. “The vaccine is safe and is now recommended during childhood.”
The state is currently offering free hepatitis A vaccine clinics in places serving populations at a higher risk of contracting hepatitis A, including shelters, syringe service programs and meal sites.
Clinics were also held in all Vermont correctional facilities, the health department confirmed Thursday.
According to the health department, the state is also seeing a rising number of cases for hepatitis B, with the state reporting nine cases of cute hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection compared to the last five years’ average of three cases per year.
Hepatitis B, which can also result in either mild illnesses or more serious illnesses requiring hospitalization, is most easily spread by exposure to infected blood or by contact with wounds or fluids from an infected person.
The health department is asking those without insurance to reach out to their local health office for information about free vaccine clinics.
Local health offices also offers hepatitis B vaccines for anyone under the age of 65.