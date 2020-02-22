BAKERSFIELD – The addition of staff, a dramatic spike in the costs of healthcare premiums and declining common levels of appraisal mean the towns of the Northern Mountain Valley (NMV) school district will likely see education taxes rise in 2020.
According to a proposed budget coming before Town Meeting Day voters, NMV’s overall education spending increased more than $500,000 to $16.8 million, with much of that spending increase from growing health insurance costs negotiated by the state.
With the common level of appraisal, a gauge for measuring the difference between listed property values and market value, declining in all four towns, education tax rates rose even further in each of NMV’s member communities.
According to the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU), voters in Bakersfield will see tax rates grow more than 9 cents to $1.4367 and voters in Berkshire will see their property taxes grow more than 6 cents to $1.3558.
In Montgomery, where the common level of appraisal was at its most stable, the proposed education tax rate grows by less than 3 cents to $1.3186.
Voters in Sheldon, meanwhile, will see their property taxes grow by 9 cents to $1.4123.
School districts across Vermont are now contending with health care premiums growing by nearly 13 percent, a cost outside of the hands of school boards that is expected to significantly drive up school budgets across Vermont.
According to FNESU business manager Morgan Daybell, those health care premiums had a dramatic impact on both of the supervisory union’s two merged school districts.
With the passage of Act 11 in 2018, health care benefits for school employees are negotiated at the state level, taking those negotiations out of the school board’s hands. For districts which have historically been very conservative with their spending, like those in the NMV district, that has led to increased costs.
Likewise, the declining common levels of appraisal are not influenced directly by the school board, leading Daybell to remark that “the reality is most of that formula is out of the boards’ hands” during an interview with the Messenger.
NMV’s proposed budget does, however, make room for new staff to help manage building maintenance for the whole of the district and adds nursing staffing at the Berkshire Elementary School and a math interventionist for the Montgomery Elementary School.
“They’re one of the schools that really have not had a dedicated interventionist,” Daybell said.
Under their budget, NMV’s school board is proposing the hiring of a school facilities director to help manage maintenance at the district’s four campuses, an ask that came from the schools’ principals, according to Daybell.
“When you’re running these very small schools... the principals are really pulled away for a lot of work around the physical plant and around capital projects,” Daybell said. “We’re looking at someone who would be able to oversee all four buildings and help us kind of triage some of the bigger projects that are going on.”
While Sheldon voters recently approved a bond for needed maintenance at the Sheldon Elementary School, Daybell said principal payments on the bond would not be seen until the following year’s education budget.
FNESU as a whole is proposing to add an administrative position to its central office, with money budgeted for the hiring of an early education director position commonly found among Vermont’s other supervisory unions.
The position would help coordinate state-mandated early education programming across both school districts making up FNESU.
“That’s a new position for us,” Daybell said. “That would really be someone who’s responsible for overseeing the six [schools’] programs and the training of the staff that are in there, meeting that completely separate and changing set of regulations.”
The supervisory union’s transition to providing the universal free meals program for almost all of its schools also means FNESU is seeing a loss of revenue from lunch purchases, something Daybell said would be reflected in FNESU’s assessment and, ultimately, towns’ tax rates.
The universal free meals program is a federally supported program allowing all students within a school access to free lunches. Authorized with some federal funding in areas with disproportionately high poverty rates, the program still requires schools to handle some of the costs of administering and supplying it.
Currently, the Sheldon Elementary School is the only school within FNESU not participating in the universal free meals program, though Daybell said NMV’s school board was considering its possible inclusion.
The budget proposed by NMV’s school board is only the second since the district was expanded to include the Montgomery and Sheldon town school districts under Act 46, the state’s controversial school consolidation law.
While Act 46 was passed with the promise of efficiencies and while some efficiencies were reportedly found between the schools, Daybell said those efficiencies were offset by the dramatic rise in health care premiums and regularly scheduled salary increases for employees.
“There have been some small efficiencies here and there that get lost in the noise,” Daybell said.
He did note, however, that even with the addition of Sheldon to the supervisory union, FNESU had managed to keep most of its administrative costs down. “We’re spreading the same amount of programs over a greater number of students,” Daybell said.
Meanwhile, according to Daybell, conversations had started at the principal level over how to find efficiencies within the merged districts as teachers and staff retire.
An ongoing court battle over the constitutionality of forcibly merging schools under Act 46 remains within the Vermont Supreme Court.
School boards from Sheldon and Montgomery, as well as several citizens from Montgomery and the town’s selectboard, are listed as plaintiffs on that ongoing suit.
Even pending voter approval, NMV’s proposed tax rate is not final, as the Vermont Legislature has yet to set the state’s tax yield, which is a key part of determining final tax rates.
Town meeting day is March 3.